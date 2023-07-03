Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge store, pharmacy and restaurant are coming to the Mercedes exit in Tuscaloosa County. Vance leaders are calling it the most significant development since Mercedes Benz arrived some 25 years ago. A new Sprint Mart is also on the way and it’ll be much more than a gas station here. In addition, there will be a doctor’s office, a pharmacy, and a meat and three diner called Sadie’s.

Iris Stevens of Walker County often visits Vance and is beyond excited to learn she’ll have a new place to eat, buy gas and, if necessary, visit a pharmacy.

“I am so excited it’s coming. It’s going to bring a lot revenue into this area,” said Stevens of Walker County.

Town leaders say the revenue in sales taxes is expected to be ‘significant.’ Vance Mayor Brenda Morrison says it’s too early to put a dollar amount on it. Sprint Mart will also provide fuel for trucks and have charging stations for electric vehicles, a big deal for a town of around 2,000 people.

“Tremendous, tremendous economic growth. This project has been in the making for three or four years. It would have already been completed except for COVID so we’ve been working with Dutch Oil out of Mississippi. They’re the ones who is doing this,” said Vance Mayor Brenda Morrison.

As workmen hammer away on the construction of it all, Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle tells WBRC good jobs are on the way.

“That thing will probably be a 24/7 operation so around 20 to 24 jobs,” said Commissioner Tingle.

Mercedes arrived 25 years ago and the development of this area took awhile. Both Mayor Morrison and Commissioner Tingle say they know why.

“The reason is the property values are so expensive and people have been reluctant to sell,” said Commissioner Tingle.

“We had landowners who wouldn’t sell, but I think they began to realize you won’t get what you’re asking sometimes,” said Mayor Morrison.

The mayor and the commissioner are counting on this project to spark a few more economic developments down the road.

Mayor Brenda Morrison expects Sprint Mart to be opened by Labor Day.

