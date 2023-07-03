LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lightning destroys house from ‘Big Fish’ movie set in Millbrook

Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook, the location of filming for the 2003 Tim Burton movie "Big Fish."(Source: Jackson Lake Island)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses that served as a set piece for the 2003 Tim Burton movie “Big Fish.”

A photo on the Facebook page of Jackson Lake Island, where the movie set was created for the fictious town of Spectre, showed one of the structures consumed by fire.

We lost a house in the Town of Spectre tonight after a lightning strike. All the goats were safely under the church. Thank you Millbrook Fire Department.

Posted by Jackson Lake Island on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Jackson Lake Island, located in Millbrook, is owned by former Montgomery Mayor and U.S. Congressman Bobby Bright and his wife, retired Judge Lynn Bright.

In addition to being a tourist hotspot for those looking to see and photograph the set pieces left behind after film production wrapped, Jackson Lake Island is also well known for its goats.

Thankfully, the goats were unharmed because they were under the nearby church structure.

This isn’t the first time Spectre has been affected by severe weather. There was extensive damage on the island and surrounding areas after a 2021 tornado swept through.

The Millbrook Fire Department responded to Sunday night’s blaze. No injuries were reported.

Here’s a profile piece from WSFA 12 News’ 2019 County Road 12 archives featuring Jackson Lake Island.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late night traffic fatality in Tuscaloosa County
Edward Bell Myles Jr.
Arrest made in Birmingham homicide
Severe threat Sunday
First Alert: Scattered storms Monday with lower heat index values
Birmingham PD patrol vehicle hit
3 injured after patrol vehicle struck
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Latest News

Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Humane Society: Tips for keeping pets calm and safe around fireworks
Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Fairfield apartment residents dealing with AC troubles
Fairfield apartment residents dealing with AC troubles
Rip currents claiming lives along the Gulf Coast
Rip currents claiming lives along the Gulf Coast