Hoover Library providing free and reduced lunches for kids

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover library leaders is stepping up to help their by offering free and reduced lunches for kids.

The library now partnering with East Café 59 to fill a gap after the Hoover City Schools free summer feeding program was suspended.

Jeremy Davis, a Hoover Librarian said that the lunches began June 1 and will run every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of this month.

“Being a librarian is not just about books, it’s about helping people,” Davis said.

In the lunch is a sandwich, chips, fruit or dairy product and a drink.

“But we are giving out probably 30 to 50 free ones a day and maybe a little more depending on the day,” Davis said.

There are three lunch options for kids, the first option is a reduced-price meal that’s $2.50 cents.

“Then there is the buy one give one, so if you are able, you could buy one and then donate one to the free lunch program which is the third option, a completely free lunch,” Davis said.

This is all in addition to their community pantry inside the library and the little food pantry outside the library.

“We are really trying to break down the barriers that keep people from using our services and from being able to get what they need in the community as well,” Davis said.

The library will also share information about other locations in the Birmingham metro area that are offering free meals.

