Gadsden city leaders applying for federal disaster funds after Sunday’s severe storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few hundred people are still without power after severe storms blew through Gadsden, knocking down trees and power lines.

City leaders say they are asking for federal help after they received more than 200 emergency calls during and after the storm, and falling trees damaged at least 10 houses.

The ongoing power outage is causing major problems for some neighbors.

“We’ve had a lot of people without oxygen,” says Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “Their oxygen runs out because the power is out. We had to deliver oxygen tanks to the fire department, so all of our red lights are out. It’s been something.”

The widespread wind damage caused issues overnight and early Monday morning for residents in several neighborhoods.

“Trees on cars. We’ve had a family of five blocked in a home with a gas line that was cut,” says Mayor Craig Ford. “So, we were worried about them. We had to bust in the door. We’ve also had people blocked for 911 personnel who couldn’t get to them. It’s a lot of medical calls, but a lot of it is an inconvenience, but the power is still off in some areas, and we’re almost going on 24 hours.”

The loss of electricity isn’t the only issue; the downed power lines are causing other emergencies.

“We had one of our units responding to a down power line and happened up on a commercial structure fire that was caused by a down power line, so luckily, they were able to put that out quickly,” added Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed.

Mayor Ford says the city is applying for federal disaster funds to get assistance with the storm recovery and cleanup.

To report damage to an occupied home, call EMA at 256-549-4575 or 256-549-4500.

