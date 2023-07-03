Fairfield apartment residents go without AC for weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some apartment residents in Fairfield say they’ve been without AC for nearly a month, despite multiple calls to their property manager.

As of Sunday evening, one of the two women’s air conditioning is working in her apartment, but the other is still seeing temperatures just under 90 degrees.

It took more than three weeks for repairs to be made, and the two women say they’re just as frustrated about what they call a ‘lack of communication and action from property managers’ as they are with a lack of AC.

When FOX6 visited Sandra Sistrunks’ Fairfield apartment, it was swelteringly hot.

“I was having to stay with my kids at night because it’s 90 degrees and it was just unbearable,” Sistrunks says.

Since June 8, she along with her neighbor Patricia Lewis, with whom she shares an AC unit, have been without cool air.

“Last year the same thing happened, and the guy came out. When he came out when I first moved in, the guy said, ‘well I’ve just been putting Freon in these units, but really they need to be replaced,’” Lewis says.

Despite calls and office visits from both Sistrunks and Lewis, they say no one came out to look at their unit between June 8 and July 1.

“It’s been talked about on TV, the weather and everything, that this heat wave is coming and for everybody to take precaution, and then to call them and go in to the office and nothing be done about it, that just really upset me,” Sistrunks says.

FOX6 spoke with property manager Phil Dorn, with Jemison Realty, on Friday. He said that at that point he had already made arrangements for the repairman to make a visit Saturday, which Sistrunks and Lewis confirmed happened.

Still, Sistrunks and Lewis feel like their voices have gone unheard.

“I’ve never really had a real serious problem before,” says Sistrunks, who has lived at her apartment for more than 15 years. “It might be a little slow, but this is the worst.”

“He’s made no suggestions, and still hasn’t said ‘well if that doesn’t work then I’m going to have to replace the unit,’ just say that,” Lewis said.

As of Sunday evening, Sistrunks said that her AC was working again in her apartment.

Lewis said that her apartment is still hot.

During a phone call with FOX6 Friday, Dorn also said he wanted to apologize for the delay, and that his company is doing the best that they can to get the issue resolved.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.