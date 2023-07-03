Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in early Monday morning shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting at 10th Street North at 3rd Avenue North.

Police say at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, a North Precinct officer was responding to an unrelated call in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue North when someone flagged down the officer on reports of two people shot.

The responding officers attempted lifesaving measures before Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene. BFRS transported the two victims to UAB Hospital where one victim was pronounced deceased around 4:25 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Salhadine Didler Adamou of Bessemer.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is unclear and is an ongoing investigation.

There is no one in custody currently.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

