33-year-old killed in holiday weekend shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting over the holiday weekend left a Birmingham mad dead as police conduct a homicide investigation.

Birmingham police were called to the 2700 block of Republic Boulevard at approximately 5:21 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a person shot. They arrived and found an adult male lying unresponsive in the parking lot.

33-year-old Lekilo Mason Adley Cummings of Birmingham was pronounced dead on the scene just after 5:30 p.m.

Police believe an altercation took place in the parking lot of a business that led to a shot being fire.

A person of interest was detained for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

