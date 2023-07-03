LawCall
2 John Carroll Catholic High School alum step into leadership positions

New principal at John Carroll
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday is the first day for Ronald Steele and Katie King to step into their new positions at John Carroll Catholic High School.

Ronald Steele has been promoted to principal after serving as Athletic Director. While he never thought he would become principal, he said his background in sports has prepared him to step into this leadership role.

“Coaches are teachers so communicating information, inspiring people to be their best, holding people accountable I think those are all similarities. Also, any good coach has a good team,” said Steele.

Katie King is also a John Carroll alum. She worked at her alma mater between 2000 and 2007 and is excited to rejoin staff as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

“Honestly I’m hoping to get into each classroom and see what’s going on. Then dig deeper to see what’s going on all across the nation that’s really inspiring real life and relatable for children,” said King.

Both Steele and King are looking forward to the upcoming school year and making an impact on their student’s lives as they work toward their future.

