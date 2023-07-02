LawCall
Thousands of scholarship dollars up for grabs for Miss Alabama contestants

The week-long Miss competition wrapped up at Samford University July 1.
Miss Alabama competition
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For Miss Alabama contestants, there’s more at large than a crown. There are thousands of dollars that will be awarded.

“My dream is to become an astronaut one day, and as you can imagine, education-wise that’s pretty pricey,” says Jordan Carraway, an Industrial Systems Engineering major at Auburn University.

The 42 women competing this year could win the chance to pay their way towards their dream careers.

“Currently I have earned over $55,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships,” explains Chandler Mordecai, who is getting her PhD in English at the University of Florida. “In fact, I actually have a graduate certification from Auburn University in teaching English as a second language that was paid for in full by Miss Alabama.”

It’s not a surprise when you find out that the Miss America Organization, which Miss Alabama is part of, is the largest scholarship provider to young women. Money-wise, the possibilities are endless.

“It depends on what she does within the program itself and what she does in the pageant Saturday night,” says State Field Director Debra Talley. “We will be awarding over $129,000 just Saturday night.”

That amount does not include all of the in-kind scholarships that colleges and universities provide.

“I am currently attending a top five public university, and that would not have been possible without the scholarship dollars that I’ve earned through the Miss Alabama competition,” says Mordecai.

”To be able to earn to scholarships to actually chase and attain those degrees is something that is incredibly special to me and that I don’t take lightly,” Carraway says.

This year marks the 102nd anniversary of Miss Alabama. The winner goes on to represent the state at Miss America.

