Sylacauga Police asking for citizen help in homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are asking for your help in a homicide investigation.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on July 2, Sylacauga Police officers responded to a shoot call at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Scrooge Alley.

Upon arrival, officers found Jason Anthony Swain suffering from a gunshot wound. Nearby bystanders were already attempting to help Swain before police arrived.

An ambulance arrived on scene and transported Swain to the Coosa Valley Medical Center for treatment where he died as a result of the gunshot wound to his chest.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Sylacauga Police ask that if anyone has any information to the crime to call Sylacauga PD tip line at 256-267-0090 or you can contact Sylacauga PD directly at 256-267-0090.

You can also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Any information could lead to a reward.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

