LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sylacauga Police asking for citizen help in homicide investigation

(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are asking for your help in a homicide investigation.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on July 2, Sylacauga Police officers responded to a shoot call at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Scrooge Alley.

Upon arrival, officers found Jason Anthony Swain suffering from a gunshot wound. Nearby bystanders were already attempting to help Swain before police arrived.

An ambulance arrived on scene and transported Swain to the Coosa Valley Medical Center for treatment where he died as a result of the gunshot wound to his chest.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Sylacauga Police ask that if anyone has any information to the crime to call Sylacauga PD tip line at 256-267-0090 or you can contact Sylacauga PD directly at 256-267-0090.

You can also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Any information could lead to a reward.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD investigating homicide
Hoover Police investigating; early morning crash leaves 1 dead
Fighting to keep Fred the Tortoise
Saving Fred the Tortoise
Pelham officer struck, taken to hospital among multiple incidents on I-65
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic

Latest News

7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid conditions, strong afternoon thunderstorms possible
Birmingham PD patrol vehicle hit
3 injured after patrol vehicle struck
Dangerous Sunday heat
First Alert Weather: More thunderstorms tomorrow with extreme heat
Pelham officer struck, taken to hospital among multiple incidents on I-65