LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Somerville PD seeking help identifying burglar suspect

Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected...
Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected burglar and see if they recognize him.(Somerville PD)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Somerville Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected burglar through surveillance footage.

On July 1 between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m. at Somerville Grocery, a male suspect was spotted going behind the cash register and taking money, according to surveillance footage sent to WAFF by Somerville Police Sergeant Aaron Anderson.

The suspect is shown in the video wearing a red and black checkered jacket.

Somerville PD searching for burglary suspect at Somerville Grocery on July 1.

It is unclear the ethnicity of the suspect at this time.

Height is somewhere between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-zero tall, weight around 210 to 250 pounds and the suspect is possibly in their late teens or early twenties.

If anyone has any information or leads, contact Somerville PD Sgt. Aaron Anderson at (256)-350-4613 or (256)-778-8282.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late night traffic fatality in Tuscaloosa County
Edward Bell Myles Jr.
Arrest made in Birmingham homicide
Severe threat Sunday
First Alert: Scattered storms Monday with lower heat index values
Birmingham PD patrol vehicle hit
3 injured after patrol vehicle struck
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Latest News

Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
Lightning destroys house from ‘Big Fish’ movie set in Millbrook
Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Humane Society: Tips for keeping pets calm and safe around fireworks
Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Fairfield apartment residents dealing with AC troubles
Fairfield apartment residents dealing with AC troubles
Rip currents claiming lives along the Gulf Coast
Rip currents claiming lives along the Gulf Coast