Late night traffic fatality in Tuscaloosa County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened late on Saturday, July 1.

The 10 p.m. crash took place on Creekside Road in Tuscaloosa County.

Investigations indicate that the crash happened after a Honda Foreman ATV, operated by Michael A. Hyche, went off the road and struck a tree.

27-year-old Hyche was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

