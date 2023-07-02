Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Cahaba Brewing offer free microchipping in July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pet parents in the Birmingham area could save some money in July.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is hosting a series of events that help pets who already have homes, as well as the ones who don’t.

Every Saturday in July from noon to 2:00 p.m., GBHS will be at Cahaba Brewing Company microchipping pets for free.

The Shelter says microchipping is the quickest way to get your animal back home.

77 pets were microchipped at the event on Saturday, and organizers say they were pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

“We had to make a last minute call and have someone bring us some more microchips because we realized we were so excited that so many people showed up,” says Stephanie Salvago, the Marketing Director for GBHS. “We realized we needed to make sure we had enough to cover everybody.”

July also kicked off some fundraising events for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

$1 of every local Hazy IPA sold at Cahaba Brewing Co. will be donated to GBHS this month.

Additionally, the brewery will help the humane society host Sips for Strays, a happy hour event where a percentage of sales are donated to the shelter.

You can find the details for all of these upcoming events at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s website.

