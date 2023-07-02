First Alert Weather: Dangerous hot and humid conditions, possible severe afternoon storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Dangerously hot and humid conditions are forecast to continue through midweek. Heat index values during the afternoon are expected to reach or exceed 105 degrees. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke could occur for those exposed to the heat for too long.

Dangerous heat (WBRC)

Temperatures and heat index today (WBRC)

UV index forecast (WBRC)

Severe storms are possible across all of Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday and Monday. Threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail.

Today, an area of high pressure will shift south and east as a front moves toward the Southeast from The Plains. As the ridge begins to weaken areas of rain and thunderstorms will show a slight increase today with the potential for more strong-to-severe storms aided by the moist, unstable air at the surface. Triple Digit Heat Index Values will continue and result in ongoing heat related health concerns. Afternoon high temperatures will range from 95-98-degrees with an ongoing southwesterly wind flow continuing to bring more hot, humid conditions.

The period of unsettled weather with afternoon rain and thunderstorms will continue through the end of the week with highs at or above 90-degrees each day and Heat Index Values still in the 100-105-degree range. The risk for storms along with the heat will continue to be the main weather concerns with an ongoing chance for Severe Storms through the beginning of the week.

