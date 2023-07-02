LawCall
City of Birmingham hosting Stallions Championship Parade

Championship Parade
Championship Parade(Birmingham Stallions)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Stallions are celebrating after winning back-to-back USFL Championships.

The city of Birmingham is hosting a parade for the Stallions’ victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. The parade is scheduled for July 2 at 2:30 p.m. and goes from Protective Stadium to City Hall.

Parade map
Parade map(Birmingham Stallions)

Following the parade, there will be a championship trophy celebration and a championship t-shirt giveaway. Coach Holtz and players are scheduled to make appearances during the event.

