City of Birmingham hosting Stallions Championship Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Stallions are celebrating after winning back-to-back USFL Championships.

The city of Birmingham is hosting a parade for the Stallions’ victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. The parade is scheduled for July 2 at 2:30 p.m. and goes from Protective Stadium to City Hall.

Parade map (Birmingham Stallions)

Following the parade, there will be a championship trophy celebration and a championship t-shirt giveaway. Coach Holtz and players are scheduled to make appearances during the event.

