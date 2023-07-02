3 injured after patrol vehicle struck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police Department patrol vehicle was hit on Sunday morning, leading to the injuries of a BPD officer and two community members.

Birmingham 911 Communications Division received notice that a patrol vehicle was struck at 5th Avenue and 30th Street South. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevrolet Camaro on fire after causing a T-bone collision with the police vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and put out the fire. They also took the two community members, the driver and a female, along with the BPD officer to UAB Hospital.

According to initial investigations, the male driver of the Camaro ran a stop sign, resulting in a side-impact collision with the patrol vehicle.

The driver and BPD officer both sustained serious injuries but are in stable condition. The female community member suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

