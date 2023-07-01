Uber launches new teen account feature

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teenagers can now request their own Uber ride through the company’s new teen account feature.

And parents - it’s all done with your supervision.

Uber leaders say that safety is at the center of Uber’s teen accounts.

They said the idea is to provide safe and reliable transportation for teens when parents need the option.

Mariana Esteves, an Uber rep, said parents can head over to your family profile in the Uber app and click ‘add teenager’.

“They will be able to send the invite to the teen’s phone number and only then the teen after they receive the invite will be able to create their own teen account,” said Esteves.

Andrew Hasburn, an Uber rep, said once the account is set up, anytime your teen requests a ride, you’ll know.

“They will know where their teen is going. They will know who is behind the wheel. They will be able to contact the driver and they will know when that trip has ended,” Hasburn said.

Giving the teen a sense of freedom while also being safe by only matching them with Uber’s most experienced drivers.

“The teen trip never starts before there is a pin number exchanged between the teen and the driver and with that, we can make sure the teen is getting in the correct car,” Esteves said.

This also helps the driver know that they are picking up a teen.

“Drivers can opt out. If they don’t want to take teens, if they are uncomfortable, all they have to do is switch it off and they won’t get requests from teenagers,” Hasburn said.

Other safety features in the account include ride check and audio recording.

Once a teen account is created, the safety features cannot be turned off.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.