Preventing phone damage during July Fourth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One company who deals with phone repairs and insurance says they see the highest amount of damaged phones on July 4.

Asurion provides insurance and tech support for electronic devices, and they say moisture can be a big issue for phones.

Just because your phone is “water resistant” doesn’t mean it is completely waterproof.

Even a splash here or there can have consequences down the line.

Asurion recommends getting any cracks in your device fixed ahead of any time on the water to prevent moisture seeping through.

Do not submerge your phone in water. It’s recommended you get a plastic pouch to keep your phone in while you’re near water. Some brands even have pouches that float so you won’t lose your phone at the bottom of a lake.

If you keep your phone safety a priority, Asurion says it can save you money in the long run.

“Prices are high right now and everybody’s dealing with inflation and everybody has a different situation,” says Molly White Livingston, a spokesperson for Asurion. “Just knowing that there are some options out there that can make your current stuff last longer so that you don’t have to reinvest is really helpful.”

If you do find yourself dealing with some water damage, Asurion says instead of putting your phone in a bowl of rice to draw out moisture, use silicon packs because it’s more effective.

