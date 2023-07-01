LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Preventing phone damage during July Fourth

A lot of people are planning for their holiday weekend getaway, but have you thought about what you’re going to do with your phone if you’re out on the water?
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One company who deals with phone repairs and insurance says they see the highest amount of damaged phones on July 4.

Asurion provides insurance and tech support for electronic devices, and they say moisture can be a big issue for phones.

Just because your phone is “water resistant” doesn’t mean it is completely waterproof.

Even a splash here or there can have consequences down the line.

Asurion recommends getting any cracks in your device fixed ahead of any time on the water to prevent moisture seeping through.

Do not submerge your phone in water. It’s recommended you get a plastic pouch to keep your phone in while you’re near water. Some brands even have pouches that float so you won’t lose your phone at the bottom of a lake.

If you keep your phone safety a priority, Asurion says it can save you money in the long run.

“Prices are high right now and everybody’s dealing with inflation and everybody has a different situation,” says Molly White Livingston, a spokesperson for Asurion. “Just knowing that there are some options out there that can make your current stuff last longer so that you don’t have to reinvest is really helpful.”

If you do find yourself dealing with some water damage, Asurion says instead of putting your phone in a bowl of rice to draw out moisture, use silicon packs because it’s more effective.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
Fighting to keep Fred the Tortoise
Saving Fred the Tortoise
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
Man killed following police chase, shootout on I-65 Thursday identified
Hueytown Police charged Fallin Ladd with Domestic Violence 2/Criminal Mischief and shooting...
Jefferson Co. woman charged with domestic violence, shooting into unoccupied vehicle
Kirakis Shepard
Ashville High School welcomes first Black head football coach

Latest News

ALEA preparing for busy Fourth of July holiday travel weekend
ALEA cracking down on drunk driving and intoxicated boating this holiday weekend
Leaders with Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport say they're seeing more travelers...
Birmingham airport seeing more travelers for July Fourth holiday weekend
Effect of fireworks on those living with PTSD
Breaking the Stigma: What you really need to know about fireworks, PTSD, and veterans
Effect of fireworks on those living with PTSD
Effect of fireworks on those living with PTSD