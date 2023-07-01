LawCall
Hoover Police investigating; early morning crash leaves 1 dead

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Hoover Police Department is investigating an early morning crash on 1-65 South.

Hoover PD received a call at 4:22 a.m. alerting them of a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles, a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and a 1970′s model Ford Maverick, in flames.

According to reports, the driver of the Maverick was trapped inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Camaro had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Hoover PD is still investigating the crash, but 1-65 South near the 1-459 interchange has been reopened.

