Breaking the Stigma: What you really need to know about fireworks, PTSD, and veterans

The Birmingham VA says it’s time to break stigmas along with practicing common courtesy with fireworks.
Effect of fireworks on those living with PTSD
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many will be shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, but those loud sounds can affect a lot of people, especially those living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

There is a higher rate of PTSD among veterans of the Armed Forces, but there are a lot of misconceptions on how loud noises caused by fireworks affect them.

“PTSD is real, PTSD is treatable, and this time of year it’s important for everyone to recognize how loud noises affect others,” says Shannon Arledge, who is the Communications Director for the Birmingham VA, as well as a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

“There is a stigma that PTSD will trigger a violent event in veterans, and this is a very unfair,” Arledge explains. “Loud noises or sounds are something that for many veterans exposed to traumatic sounds or events such as combat can affect PTSD, but affecting someone’s PTSD does not mean that a person or veteran is going to act out.”

In reality, Arledge says most veterans with PTSD plan for the holiday activities in advance.

“Maybe they made arrangements for a hotel, they may have made plans to go see a movie, they may plan to go to bed early and use headphones,” Arledge says.

While many celebrate their freedom this holiday, Arledge asks people to be courteous of others who live around them.

“Assume that there is a veteran living in your neighborhood, and do not set off fireworks close to homes. Include the veteran in your celebrations,” he says.

Any veterans can reach out to the Birmingham VA for a variety of resources. Arledge urges anyone who is suffering this time of year with any form of mental health to call the National Crisis Line at 988.

