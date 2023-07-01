Birmingham PD investigating homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the 600 block of 11th Ct W.

Birmingham PD got calls alerting to shots fired at around 1:43 p.m. On arrival, officers found an adult female lying in front of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigations, the victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown individual.

A person of interest is being detained for questioning by Birmingham PD.

If you have any information regarding the case, please call BPD at 205-254-1764. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

