Birmingham airport seeing more travelers for July Fourth holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA projects more than 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Independence Day weekend. That’s a new record for the holiday.

Leaders with the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport say they’re noticing more people flying out of and into the city.

“Since January, we’ve seen double-digit increases in traffic every month,” said Kim Hunt, the Birmingham Airport Authority VP of Communications. “I think in May, for the month of May, we had a 15% increase over May of last year and that’s how we’re trending right now.”

Hunt says this weekend is a similar story with traffic busier than last year’s Fourth of July.

“What we tell customers this time of year is expect the parking lot to be a littler fuller than normal,” she explains. “Expect the terminal to be a little bit busier. Luckily, we don’t really have long lines to worry about here at ticket counters or TSA most of the time so that’s a good thing.”

Hunt says that’s what makes this airport so unique. Travel is pretty easy, but to keep it as quick as possible, Hunt wants to remind travelers to double check their carry-ons.

“A lot of times, people -- they don’t mean to pack it,” said Hunt. “It’s just already in the bag or already in their purse so they always say if you’re packing a bag, particularly one that you’re going to carry on the plane, take everything out of it before you pack it and make sure there’s not something in there already that you forget about that ends up slowing you down at the checkpoint.”

Hunt says because of the way the Fourth of July falls this year, on a Tuesday, they don’t expect to have one big travel day. She says most people’s return will be more sporadic.

