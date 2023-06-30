YMCA summer camp taking extra precautions to during extreme temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA says they want the day camp to be fun but also safe for children, so several activities have been moved indoors and, if they are outside, they’re taking water breaks every 15 minutes.

Youth Development VP Rhonda Elmore says they’re getting creative for campers as we deal with triple-digit heat indexes, but having fun is still their goal.

“They’re taking this heat very seriously, but also, we want to ensure our campers are still having an amazing summer,” says Elmore. “With limiting outdoor time after 11 a.m. We are still swimming, but we are having water breaks every 15 minutes to make sure that our campers are staying hydrated while they’re playing in the pool.”

The YMCA staff is developing innovative ways to enjoy while staying indoors.

“Through minute-to-win-it competitions, skits, talent shows,” adds Elmore. “I even think there will be a lost and found fashion show later today at one of our branches because there’s so much lost and found, so a great way to display it and get campers to grab their things.”

With some of the hottest temperatures happening at the end of the day at camp, they’re making changes when picking campers up.

“We’ve also modified our drop off and pick up times. Normally we would have kids outside during that time, so at some locations, parents will have to walk into the facility to pick up their children to keep them, during the hottest part of the day, inside,” adds Elmore.

Elmore says they are also reminding their staff to stay hydrated and listen to their bodies. They’ve added additional water coolers at several locations to make sure everyone is keeping those water bottles full.

