LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

YMCA summer camp taking extra precautions to during extreme temperatures

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA says they want the day camp to be fun but also safe for children, so several activities have been moved indoors and, if they are outside, they’re taking water breaks every 15 minutes.

Youth Development VP Rhonda Elmore says they’re getting creative for campers as we deal with triple-digit heat indexes, but having fun is still their goal.

“They’re taking this heat very seriously, but also, we want to ensure our campers are still having an amazing summer,” says Elmore. “With limiting outdoor time after 11 a.m. We are still swimming, but we are having water breaks every 15 minutes to make sure that our campers are staying hydrated while they’re playing in the pool.”

The YMCA staff is developing innovative ways to enjoy while staying indoors.

“Through minute-to-win-it competitions, skits, talent shows,” adds Elmore. “I even think there will be a lost and found fashion show later today at one of our branches because there’s so much lost and found, so a great way to display it and get campers to grab their things.”

With some of the hottest temperatures happening at the end of the day at camp, they’re making changes when picking campers up.

“We’ve also modified our drop off and pick up times. Normally we would have kids outside during that time, so at some locations, parents will have to walk into the facility to pick up their children to keep them, during the hottest part of the day, inside,” adds Elmore.

Elmore says they are also reminding their staff to stay hydrated and listen to their bodies. They’ve added additional water coolers at several locations to make sure everyone is keeping those water bottles full.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
Brian Jones
Man accused of killing woman, stuffing body in suitcase pleads not guilty
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
First Alert Weather 9p 6-29-23
First Alert Weather Day: More sweltering heat around for Friday & Saturday

Latest News

Dangerous heat through Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels expected Friday into Saturday
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Woman charged with murder in shooting death of Tuscaloosa man
Kirakis Shepard
St. Clair County welcomes first ever black head football coach
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
USPS bringing new high security collection boxes, electronic locks to Birmingham