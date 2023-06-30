Woman charged with murder in shooting death of Tuscaloosa man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An altercation turned deadly Thursday morning, resulting with one man dead and a woman charged with murder.

The victim, a 44-year-old Tuscaloosa man, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center after police were called to the Bonita Terrace Apartments at 2:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Tuscaloosa Police arrived on the scene to find the victim lying in the street near building 58.







During the investigation, witnesses told police that there was an altercation between the victim and 40-year-old Talina Howze, also a Tuscaloosa resident. During the altercation, Howze pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Initially, the suspect was charged with attempted murder while the victim remained in critical condition. However, he died from his injuries at 8:50 p.m. and the charges were upgraded to murder. A bond has not yet been set.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at the request of the family as they take time to make sure everyone has been notified.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.