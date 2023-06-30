LawCall
Jefferson Co. woman charged with domestic violence, shooting into unoccupied vehicle

By Morgan Hightower
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) – A woman listed as an assistant principal with Birmingham City Schools on a district website has been charged with domestic violence and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

According to the Jackson-Olin High School website, Dr. Fallin Ladd is one of the assistant principals and is the “instructional leader on the administration team.”

Hueytown Police responded to a house on Fairy Avenue on Sunday, June 18, after receiving a call about shots fired. Investigators say Ladd was involved in a domestic argument with a man, and at some point in their altercation, Ladd shot into the man’s car. He was not in the vehicle, and no one was hurt, according to police.

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Birmingham City Schools about Ladd’s employment and was told, “This is a police matter, and we have no comment at this time.” The spokesperson also confirmed the employment information on the school’s website is correct.

As of Friday morning, June 30, Ladd is still listed on the school’s website as an employee.

