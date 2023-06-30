Texas Roadhouse: Steak Kabobs

Steak Kabobs

Ingredients

1 pound steak (sirloin, strip or filet work best)

3/4 cup Italian dressing

1/4 cup ketchup

8 pieces onion, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares

9 pieces red pepper, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares

8 pieces green pepper, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares

8 mushroom caps

Canola oil

Directions

Cut peppers and onions into 1 1/2 inch squares, trim the stem off each mushroom cap. Cut the steak into 1 1/2 inch cubes to match vegetables. Alternate meat and vegetables on metal or wooden skewers, capping each end with a mushroom. (If using wooden skewers overnight before this step to prevent burning on the grill.) Place prepared skewers into a large pan. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Italian dressing and the ketchup, pour over the prepared kabobs, and refrigerate 12 hours or overnight. Preheat grill to medium-high heat for 15 minutes. Lightly brush the grill grates with canola oil. Remove kabobs from marinade, place on grill, and cook, turning occasionally, until steak is desired temperature or, if using chicken, to 165 degrees and cooked through. Serve over a bed of rice and enjoy.

