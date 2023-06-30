LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Texas Roadhouse: Steak Kabobs

Good Day Cooking
Texas Roadhouse: Steak Kabobs
By Texas Roadhouse
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Steak Kabobs

Ingredients

  • 1 pound steak (sirloin, strip or filet work best)
  • 3/4 cup Italian dressing
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 8 pieces onion, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares
  • 9 pieces red pepper, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares
  • 8 pieces green pepper, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares
  • 8 mushroom caps
  • Canola oil

Directions

  1. Cut peppers and onions into 1 1/2 inch squares, trim the stem off each mushroom cap.
  2. Cut the steak into 1 1/2 inch cubes to match vegetables.
  3. Alternate meat and vegetables on metal or wooden skewers, capping each end with a mushroom. (If using wooden skewers overnight before this step to prevent burning on the grill.)
  4. Place prepared skewers into a large pan.
  5. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Italian dressing and the ketchup, pour over the prepared kabobs, and refrigerate 12 hours or overnight.
  6. Preheat grill to medium-high heat for 15 minutes.
  7. Lightly brush the grill grates with canola oil.
  8. Remove kabobs from marinade, place on grill, and cook, turning occasionally, until steak is desired temperature or, if using chicken, to 165 degrees and cooked through.
  9. Serve over a bed of rice and enjoy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
Brian Jones
Man accused of killing woman, stuffing body in suitcase pleads not guilty
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
First Alert Weather 9p 6-29-23
First Alert Weather Day: More sweltering heat around for Friday & Saturday

Latest News

Source: WBRC videp
Texas Roadhouse: Steak Kabobs
Source: WBRC video
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken: Tips and tricks for frying chicken
Source: WBRC video
KShena Gourmet Soul: K’s Shrimp and Grits
Source: WBRC video
Kshenea Gourmet Soul: K's Shrimp and Grits