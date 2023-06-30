Texas Roadhouse: Steak Kabobs
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steak Kabobs
Ingredients
- 1 pound steak (sirloin, strip or filet work best)
- 3/4 cup Italian dressing
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 8 pieces onion, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares
- 9 pieces red pepper, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares
- 8 pieces green pepper, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares
- 8 mushroom caps
- Canola oil
Directions
- Cut peppers and onions into 1 1/2 inch squares, trim the stem off each mushroom cap.
- Cut the steak into 1 1/2 inch cubes to match vegetables.
- Alternate meat and vegetables on metal or wooden skewers, capping each end with a mushroom. (If using wooden skewers overnight before this step to prevent burning on the grill.)
- Place prepared skewers into a large pan.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Italian dressing and the ketchup, pour over the prepared kabobs, and refrigerate 12 hours or overnight.
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat for 15 minutes.
- Lightly brush the grill grates with canola oil.
- Remove kabobs from marinade, place on grill, and cook, turning occasionally, until steak is desired temperature or, if using chicken, to 165 degrees and cooked through.
- Serve over a bed of rice and enjoy.
