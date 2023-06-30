A Sister Remembered: Local artist honors her late sister through her artwork

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Melissa Gullatte always wanted to be an artist. That was simply her answer when asked at an early age what she wanted to be when she grew up. Gullatte is all grown up and that answer hasn’t changed, except now - she is a professional artist.

Gullatte founded her own company known as Gracefully Made when she was a senior at Auburn University. She ran her own Etsy shop and kept designing away until she put together her own studio at her home where she’s been running her own small business for about eight years. But there was someone in her life that became a focal point in her work.

Her older sister, Kristi, passed away about a year and a half ago. Kristi worked at Samford University and just started her own interior design business. She even helped piece together the makeup of Gullatte’s studio.

“We called ourselves twins because it often felt like we shared a brain,” Gullatte said about her sister.

One summer, Gullatte discovered some of her sister’s watercolors and decided to find a way to honor her. After some time to figure out a direction, Gullatte digitally layered her artwork with her sister’s, combining her abstract watercolors to create three watercolor prints of her sister’s favorite place. A series she calls “Joy Comes in the Morning.”

“Just the way the colors were laid reminded me of a beach sunset,” Gullatte said. “We often took family trips to Seaside, Florida, so that was my inspiration for these.”

But just like a brush dip in the cup, there was another layer to honor her sister. All proceeds from the series of prints will help fund an eventual scholarship in Kristi’s name at Samford.

“She would just love the way it looks and she would just be so proud.” Gullatte said.

You can check out Melissa Gullatte’s full website here. There is a whole array of artwork and lifestyle products that can be purchased as well.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.