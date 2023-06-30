Shelby County EMA gives tips to help survive the high temperatures

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the American Red Cross, extreme heat can be deadly. We’re On Your Side asking EMA directors what things you need to be doing to stay safe.

Shelby County’s EMA Director Michael Asdel urges the public to stay hydrated and not to overexert yourself.

Asdel said if you can, hold off on any outdoor activities over the next few days, but if you must, the best time to do anything is in the morning when it’s cooler.

The EMA also recommends a rest-work cycle.

If your job requires you to be outside during this time, take breaks in the shade or air-conditioned facilities.

Wear loose clothing that covers your skin, wearing pants and long sleeve shirts will help shade your body and cool it down vs. being exposed to the sun.

Asdel says everyone needs to take this weather event seriously.

“This is classified as a weather event so it’s really no different than a severe weather event with thunderstorms,” Asdel said. “It’s equally the same, just as hazardous, it might not be as destructive as far as property goes but the human component of it is a lot more critical.”

The EMA urges everyone to stay weather aware.

