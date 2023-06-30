New developments in efforts to reopen Pickens County Medical Center

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All is not necessarily over for the closed Pickens County Medical Center.

County leaders had high hopes that the Alabama legislature would find the $8 million in funds to reopen the hospital as an adolescent mental health facility, and then later reopen the emergency room. It didn’t happen.

Now, there is a public meeting scheduled for July 11 at 9 a.m. Carrolton mayor Mickey Walker says state senator Gerald Allen and representative Ron Bolton are expected to be there to answer questions and bat around potential ideas on a plan B.

The meeting on July 11 will be held in the Carrolton Service Center.

