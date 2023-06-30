Birmingham Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Diamond Lee Crawford is described as 5′ 2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen June 24th at her home in Birmingham.

It is believed Crawford is in the Central Park Neighborhood.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section Detective Pitts at 205-834-5899.

