Man shot and killed in Brookside

Authorities say the shooting happened during a reported domestic assault in the 200 block of...
Authorities say the shooting happened during a reported domestic assault in the 200 block of Village Circle in Brookside.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Brookside Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as David Lynn Frazier of Birmingham. He was 43.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a reported domestic assault in the 200 block of Village Circle in Brookside.


No arrests have been made.

