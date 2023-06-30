Man shot and killed in Brookside

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Brookside Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as David Lynn Frazier of Birmingham. He was 43.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a reported domestic assault in the 200 block of Village Circle in Brookside.

No arrests have been made.

