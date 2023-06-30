How to spot signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion in your pets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You felt those intense hot temperatures Thursday, but experts said it feels even hotter to your dog. They’re encouraging you to only walk your pets early in the morning or at night right now because they can easily suffer from a heat stroke.

You might think your pup can handle these hot temperatures, especially if they’re already an outside dog, but they can’t. Experts said even just about ten minutes outside can send them into a heat stroke and be deadly.

“It’s really, really dangerous,” Ivana Sullivan, Greater Birmingham Humane Society Chief Program Officer. said. “If we are walking outside, we might have water in our hand, but they don’t have the luxury to tell us ‘hey, this is too hot for me’. It happens very quickly and it happens often.”

Excessive panting, refusing to eat, and lack of energy are all signs of a heat emergency. If your dog starts to throw up, you need to rush to the vet.

“If your dog vomits, that is definitely 100% a sign and you want to get to your vet as soon as possible,” Sullivan said. “On the way to the vet, you probably would want to be doing things to cool your dog down in the vehicle. Cold rags under the arms, on the chest, on the head, things like that, because once they get to a certain temperature, it’s very difficult to decrease that temperature back down to a normal temp.”

If you have an outside dog, experts said try to move them inside for the next few days, because even a dog house is just too hot.

“If you have shelter, you want it to have openings on the side, so it can get a breeze through there, so they can get some air, definitely access to water,” Sullivan said.

She said it’s not just furry dogs or dogs with thick coats you have to worry about.

“I would be concerned more about the dogs with more of the squished face, so your Boston Terriers, your Boxers, or your Pugs,” Sullivan said. “Dogs with that style of snout have a even harder time in this situation, so you have to be extra careful with those guys.”

Sullivan said try to avoid traveling with your pet over the next few days. They can quickly overheat in the bed of a truck, or if you leave them inside the car with no AC to run a quick errand.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.