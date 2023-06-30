How to spot blisters on your dogs’ paws from the hot concrete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With these 100 degree temperatures over the next few days, asphalt and concrete can become incredibly hot and blister your dog’s paws.

Experts said try to avoid walking your pet on anything but grass during this heat wave, because dogs can get heat blisters on their paws, similar to blisters you can get if you touch something hot or burn your skin.

Ivana Sullivan, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Chief Program Officer, said asphalt, concrete, dirt, and sand can be up to 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature, and if you can’t hold your hand on it for 15 seconds straight, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on.

If the ground is hurting their paws, you’ll see them walking funny or rushing, but experts said natural grass usually stays the coolest and is the safest during this heat wave. If the ground did burn your dogs paws, you’ll notice them start to peel and blister, and you’ll likely be able to see raw pink skin on dark and light colored pads.

Sullivan said you want to prevent your pet from licking them and get them to the vet, quickly.

“It’s all four paws, all at the same time, and they have to stay off them, so they don’t keep opening them,” Sullivan said. “They don’t have, you know a way to tell us their pain level, so you want to get to your vet so they can determine the severity of it and what medications they might need.”

Experts said be careful if you are using animal shoes to protect your dogs paws, usually they are made from cloth or thin plastic, which can also heat up quickly.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.