How mail carriers stay safe during extreme temperatures

(WAVE)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with the heat index creeping into the tripe-digits this week, not everyone can remain indoors. Some professions require working in the heat like the U.S. Postal Service.

The Birmingham Postmaster says they begin the Heat Illness Prevention Program long before it even gets hot outside. Months prior, they start educating their workers about their risk for heat illnesses.

USPS says high temperatures and humidity, direct sun or heat, limited air movement, physical exertion, and some medicines are contributing factors to heat illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat syncope, heat cramps, and heat rash.

Birmingham Postmaster John Richardson says some letter carriers still walk on their routes so they need to be extra careful.

They aren’t the only ones exposed to the sun, though. Even those driving in USPS vehicles are dealing with excessive heat right now.

“We do have some vehicles that actually have air conditioning in them but of course the fleet has not ben updated totally so that’s a work in progress as well,” said Richardson. “Staying hydrated. You know, things with sugar -- that’s not hydration. But water, Gatorade, those are things that keep you hydrated.”

They’re also encouraging letter carriers to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and find shade when possible to stay cool.

Of course, it’s difficult to escape these rough conditions so be extra nice to your letter carriers this week!

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

