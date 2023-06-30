LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Lacey

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lacey is 16 years old. She enjoys reading, shopping and listening to music.

She is a girly girl who enjoys dressing up and shopping. Lacey loves clothes in general. She has a sewing machine and wants to learn to sew.

Lacey loves to read, dance and go shopping.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

