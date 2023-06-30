LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.(WMTW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
Fighting to keep Fred the Tortoise
Saving Fred the Tortoise
Kirakis Shepard
Ashville High School welcomes first Black head football coach
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Woman faces domestic violence charges
Woman faces domestic violence charges
Alternate route for railroad crossing in Brantleyville
Alternate route for railroad crossing in Brantleyville
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021,...
Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production
Hueytown Police charged Fallin Ladd with Domestic Violence 2/Criminal Mischief and shooting...
Jefferson Co. woman charged with domestic violence, shooting into unoccupied vehicle