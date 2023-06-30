First responders see heat-related calls

WEST, Ala. (WBRC) - There has been an increase in heat-related calls in parts of West Alabama. Some first responders are seeing the effects of the dangerous heat firsthand.

NorthStar officials say they started seeing the increase in heat-related calls about 10 days ago. Most of the calls have been in the elderly population.

The issue is extreme heat often complicates existing medical conditions. Edgar Calloway says NorthStar has seen about five or six calls per day, which is about 5% increase in heat-related calls. Calloway says what’s surprised him a little so far is some of the calls were early in the morning when it’s relatively cool.

“Varying circumstances. A couple of them were early in the mornings which was kind a surprising when it was still cool. But, you deal with it for a couple of days and it catches up with you. As the temperature rises along with the humidity, you create a situation where the body can’t lose heat, so it affects people who are sick who are elderly and who are very young first,” said NorthStar Ambulance Operations Director Edgar Calloway.

Heat-related calls on top of what NorthStar does on a daily basis. NorthStar covers six counties and makes around a hundred transports per day.

