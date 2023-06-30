First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat levels expected Friday into Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday.

Today is another First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat levels. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of Central Alabama this afternoon. It includes Marion, Winston, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Cullman, Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, and Chilton counties.

Dangerous heat through Saturday (WBRC)

Areas under the warning will likely see high temperatures between 97°F and 102°F with a heat index around 105°F to 115°F. Areas under the Excessive Heat Warning will continue to remain in the warning through Saturday evening.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for east Alabama and it includes Calhoun, Cleburne, Cherokee, Etowah, St. Clair, Talladega, Clay, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties. The advisory is for today and ends Saturday evening. Temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near 105°F.

Heat Index Friday (WBRC)

With dangerous heat levels, everyone needs to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Please take several breaks and drink plenty of water even if you aren’t thirsty. The combination of heat and humidity makes it difficult for your body to cool down. The risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke ramps up quickly in this kind of heat. It is also important to never leave people or pets inside a car for any extended period of time.

Finally, I recommend walking your pets on grassy surfaces and during the morning hours when it’s relatively cool. Pavement can heat up over 140°F which can burn your pets’ paws.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert: The Alabama Department of Environment Management has issued a code orange air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby Counties today. Ground level ozone concentrations are forecast to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses are most at risk under these conditions. You’ll want to limit your time outdoors during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Air Quality Alert (WBRC)

We are starting out this Friday morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. The coolest spots are in far northeast Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the upper 60s in Cherokee and Etowah counties. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots that saw rain yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear.

We have a ridge of high pressure across the Central United States that acts as a bubble. If you are inside the bubble, it is very hot, muggy, and with no rain around. Storm clusters are developing on the outer edge of this high and moving around it.

We are tracking storms this morning in parts of Kentucky and West Virginia. They will likely move to the south, and we will have to watch these disturbances for the chance for a few storms later today.

We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 90s. With higher humidity values, the heat index will end up in the triple digits. I’ve introduced a 30 percent chance for isolated to widely scattered storms late today. We’ll have to watch these storm clusters to our north. If they push into Central Alabama like they did yesterday, we can’t rule out a severe storm or two. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a marginal risk - threat level one out of five for most of Central Alabama today. The best time to see storms today will likely occur between 2 and 11 p.m.

First Alert Weather Day Continues Saturday: Heat and humidity will continue tomorrow. We’ll likely wake up tomorrow morning in the mid to upper 70s. We will likely heat up quickly Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index value around 105°F to 115°F. West Alabama will likely end up hotter than east Alabama.

Our weather models continue to hint at more disturbances to our north that could impact parts of Central Alabama tomorrow. I have a chance of rain up to 40 percent mainly for Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for most of Central Alabama tomorrow.

Northeast Alabama is under a slight risk - threat level two out of five. The main threats tomorrow will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. Storms will also produce heavy rainfall and intense lightning. If you plan on being at the pool or lake this weekend, please monitor the forecasts. If thunder roars, go indoors!

Hot Sunday with Scattered Storms Possible: The heat will likely continue Sunday, but we may end up a few degrees cooler. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 90s with a heat index around 105°F. It will not surprise me if we see additional heat advisories for Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible Sunday with a chance for rain at 40 percent. A few storms could end up strong.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: Rain chances will likely increase next week as the ridge of high pressure weakens across the area. It will give us more clouds, cooler temperatures, and several opportunities to see some beneficial rainfall. High temperatures will likely remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s with morning temperatures in the lower 70s. I have rain chances around 50 to 60 percent next Monday through Friday. Next week will remain very muggy, so we will have to watch the heat index values. If you have plans for Independence Day, we may have to deal with mother nature’s fireworks. Hopefully most of the stormy weather will end around sunset.

Have a safe, cool, and wonderful weekend-

