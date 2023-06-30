Dog owners continue to seek justice in animal cruelty cases from Iron Grip Training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a case of alleged animal abuse, Dylan Shotwell, owner of Push the Line Canine Training (recently known as Iron Grip Training) in Sylacauga, has been accused of causing harm to multiple dogs. One incident involves the death of Denise Boyce’s German Shepherd, Gunner, while in Shotwell’s care. Boyce is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to advance the case.

Boyce revealed that she took Gunner to Iron Grip Dog Training after Shotwell had already faced charges of animal abuse and was released on bond. Despite the previous charges, Iron Grip Training was operational again, and Boyce claims she was unaware of Shotwell’s past history.

“Dylan came to my house, met Gunner, and assured me that he could take him for the six to seven week program,” Boyce recounted.

During Gunner’s time at the facility, Boyce expressed her concerns about the lack of communication regarding her dog’s progress. She requested pictures and videos of Gunner’s training but received very little from Shotwell. Boyce eventually managed to arrange a visit and noticed that Gunner appeared thin and distant. She assumed it was part of the training process.

However, the day before she was scheduled to pick up Gunner at the conclusion of the program, Boyce received a devastating phone call.

“I got a call Sunday night at 11:47 pm from his wife, whom I had never heard from or spoken to before. She informed me that Gunner had passed away,” Boyce said.

Shocked, Boyce immediately visited the laboratory where Gunner had been transported and was shocked at what she found.

“He was obviously tortured until he was killed. I wasn’t prepared. I took my own pictures and videos of the things that were done to him. It’s graphic,” Boyce said.

After receiving a preliminary report later on, an examiner informed Boyce that Gunner had numerous infected skin lesions, indicating that his death occurred prior to the Sunday night notification she had received. Boyce is calling for stricter laws to safeguard innocent animals like Gunner.

“That’s my baby. That’s my family. I hope that the judge sees us there and realizes that we genuinely care about what happens and that we strongly oppose him being released on bond because he won’t stop his behavior. Other furbabies will be harmed,” Boyce stated.

The court proceedings, set for tomorrow, mark another step in a lengthy legal process. While Dylan Shotwell is currently in jail, his wife has been able to secure bail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.