Birmingham Zoo offering free admission for military July Fourth

Birmingham Zoo
Birmingham Zoo
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kick off your holiday weekend with a fun-filled day at the Birmingham Zoo.

A special offer allows all veterans, active duty and retired military personnel to receive free admission on July 3 and 4 at the Birmingham Zoo. In addition, up to six dependents can also gain free admission if attending with a member of the military. Proof of valid identification is required.

All rides and various activities are an additional cost.

