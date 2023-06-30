Birmingham Zoo offering free admission for military July Fourth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kick off your holiday weekend with a fun-filled day at the Birmingham Zoo.

A special offer allows all veterans, active duty and retired military personnel to receive free admission on July 3 and 4 at the Birmingham Zoo. In addition, up to six dependents can also gain free admission if attending with a member of the military. Proof of valid identification is required.

All rides and various activities are an additional cost.

