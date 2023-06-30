Birmingham Fire & Rescue sharing tips for Older adults and extreme heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors say some people, like seniors and children, are more vulnerable to heat strokes and heat exhaustion. Birmingham Fire and Rescue say over the next few days to look out and make sure you and your loved ones are safe during this hot weather.

Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks says it’s best to avoid all outdoor activities. Older adults should pay special attention to their bodies during heat waves like this. They recommend taking cold baths or showers, getting plenty of rest, staying in the AC, and drinking plenty of liquids.

Chief Hicks says if you know any seniors that you plan on visiting to give them a call and make sure they stay indoors as much as possible.

“No midday activities. If you don’t have to be outside in this temperature, I wouldn’t go outside if they do not have AC in their homes. I would suggest you move them during these extreme temperatures. Maybe move them in with you somewhere that’s cool or somewhere they can go where there’s air. Because this type of heat, even if you had a fan, it’s still going to circulate hot air.”

Seniors should also be wearing loose-fit clothing. If medication limits the number of liquids they can take, they should check with their doctors to see their fluid intake during hot weather.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.