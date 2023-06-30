LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Fire & Rescue sharing tips for Older adults and extreme heat

Older adults even more vulnerable to heat
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors say some people, like seniors and children, are more vulnerable to heat strokes and heat exhaustion. Birmingham Fire and Rescue say over the next few days to look out and make sure you and your loved ones are safe during this hot weather.

Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks says it’s best to avoid all outdoor activities. Older adults should pay special attention to their bodies during heat waves like this. They recommend taking cold baths or showers, getting plenty of rest, staying in the AC, and drinking plenty of liquids.

Chief Hicks says if you know any seniors that you plan on visiting to give them a call and make sure they stay indoors as much as possible.

“No midday activities. If you don’t have to be outside in this temperature, I wouldn’t go outside if they do not have AC in their homes. I would suggest you move them during these extreme temperatures. Maybe move them in with you somewhere that’s cool or somewhere they can go where there’s air. Because this type of heat, even if you had a fan, it’s still going to circulate hot air.”

Seniors should also be wearing loose-fit clothing. If medication limits the number of liquids they can take, they should check with their doctors to see their fluid intake during hot weather.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Surviving the extreme heat in Alabama
Shelby County EMA gives tips to help survive the high temperatures
Bridge dedicated in honor of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson
Bridge dedicated in honor of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson
Keeping kids safe in the heat wave
Keeping kids safe in the heat wave
Starting in July, the county said notices will now be a letter and not a postcard and a return...
Jefferson Co. tag renewals getting a new look