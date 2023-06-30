LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Fire & Rescue, area medical centers create program to cut down on 911 calls

After realizing a strain being put on emergency resources for non-emergency reasons, CARES was started as a way to both learn from and educate the people of Birmingham to make sure they get the right kind of help.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CARES stands for Community Assistance Referral and Education Services, aiming to better serve Birmingham residents.

“She didn’t’ have a ride to her doctor, she couldn’t afford her medicine, she didn’t understand her medicine,” says firefighter Brian Blakes. “Med education, just trying to help them navigate through it is key.”

It’s a story Blakes has heard more than once when responding to 911 emergencies.

“That can put a strain on our rescue units, so we were trying to come up with ways to minimize that,” Blakes says.

Blakes became a team leader for Birmingham CARES, which aims to get everyone the help they really need, like with bills, medication and even rides.

“We go out to see the patient, we can analyze them, check their blood pressure, they got their medication, they’re able to have an appointment with their primary care doctor,” explains Blakes.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue partners with UAB, Cooper Green, and St. Vincent’s in order to provide the right resources.

“They send us patients and we just kind of go out and check them out, see how they’re doing,” says Blakes.

The program is still relatively young, but Blakes is already seeing how valuable it is for the community.

“There has been a push throughout the country to get more programs like this. We’re fortunate enough to have a chief and a mayor that sees the benefit of this program and to see it grow,” he says.

The program is free to anyone who lives inside city limits, and Blakes says right now they’re seeing around fives patients a day.

You can find out more about how to use CARES services by contacting Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River

Latest News

Kirakis Shepard
St. Clair County welcomes first ever black head football coach
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
USPS bringing new high security collection boxes, electronic locks to Birmingham
Woman looking for justice in animal abuse case
Dog owners continue to seek justice in animal cruelty cases from Iron Grip Training
Tips to keep dogs safe during extreme heat waves
How to spot signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion in your pets