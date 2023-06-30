Birmingham Fire & Rescue, area medical centers create program to cut down on 911 calls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CARES stands for Community Assistance Referral and Education Services, aiming to better serve Birmingham residents.

“She didn’t’ have a ride to her doctor, she couldn’t afford her medicine, she didn’t understand her medicine,” says firefighter Brian Blakes. “Med education, just trying to help them navigate through it is key.”

It’s a story Blakes has heard more than once when responding to 911 emergencies.

“That can put a strain on our rescue units, so we were trying to come up with ways to minimize that,” Blakes says.

Blakes became a team leader for Birmingham CARES, which aims to get everyone the help they really need, like with bills, medication and even rides.

“We go out to see the patient, we can analyze them, check their blood pressure, they got their medication, they’re able to have an appointment with their primary care doctor,” explains Blakes.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue partners with UAB, Cooper Green, and St. Vincent’s in order to provide the right resources.

“They send us patients and we just kind of go out and check them out, see how they’re doing,” says Blakes.

The program is still relatively young, but Blakes is already seeing how valuable it is for the community.

“There has been a push throughout the country to get more programs like this. We’re fortunate enough to have a chief and a mayor that sees the benefit of this program and to see it grow,” he says.

The program is free to anyone who lives inside city limits, and Blakes says right now they’re seeing around fives patients a day.

You can find out more about how to use CARES services by contacting Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

