B’ham woman accused of forging dead mother’s signature, collecting almost $88K in pension payments

(WRDW/WAGT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is charged with federal crimes, accused of forging her dead mother’s signature and collecting almost $88,000 worth of pension payments.

Court documents show Varrie Johnson is charged with five crimes, including theft from an employee benefit plan and aggravated identity theft.

According to a federal indictment, Johnson’s father was a coal miner and entitled to monthly payments known as “black lung benefits.” He also received pension and social security benefits.

After his death, that money was due to his wife, but when she died in 2017, prosecutors say Johnson didn’t alert anyone and continued to collect all the benefits.

WBRC FOX6 talked to Johnson by phone. She said her attorney told her not to comment.

