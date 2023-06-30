LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing girls in Texas

FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”
FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”(NCMEC)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said two girls who were subjects of an earlier Amber Alert on Thursday have been located.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the girls, ages 14 and 11 years old, were found safe in Smith County, Texas.

The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Kirakis Shepard
St. Clair County welcomes first ever black head football coach
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
USPS bringing new high security collection boxes, electronic locks to Birmingham
Woman looking for justice in animal abuse case
Dog owners continue to seek justice in animal cruelty cases from Iron Grip Training