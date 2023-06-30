LawCall
Alternate dirt road in Brantleyville helps drivers avoid blocked railroad crossing

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big update for drivers in Brantleyville in Shelby County.

There is now an alternate route you can take to get around a blocked railroad crossing on CR-260.

Drivers and emergency vehicles will no longer be stopped by a blocked crossing. County leaders have bought four miles of land to build an alternate dirt road.

The issue was when county road 260 is blocked by a train, there are no other ways out on any public roads.

Discussions started a few years ago, but it took about a month to get the dirt road open.

After talks with about four property owners in the area, the county commission, with the help of Alabama Power, was able to purchase the land for a little over $77,000.

Jon Parker, the Shelby County Commissioner, said the dirt road opened up this week.

“So, it starts at the end of the paved part of Highway 260 and it will come out on Highway 22 between the Dogwood and Pea Ridge area,” Parker said.

Parker says one homeowner in the area has already used the road four times in three days.

