Training in Hoover as city prepares for Hartford Nationals

Training in Hoover ahead of Hartford Nationals
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders sponsored a training Wednesday as the city gets ready to help host the Hartford Nationals.

The multi-sport event includes athletes with a physical, visual, and/or intellectual disability.

To get ready for the games, the Lakeshore Foundation held a training for Hoover neighbors, city leaders and hotel owners/staff on best practices around disabilities.

