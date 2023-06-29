Training in Hoover as city prepares for Hartford Nationals

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders sponsored a training Wednesday as the city gets ready to help host the Hartford Nationals.

The multi-sport event includes athletes with a physical, visual, and/or intellectual disability.

To get ready for the games, the Lakeshore Foundation held a training for Hoover neighbors, city leaders and hotel owners/staff on best practices around disabilities.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.