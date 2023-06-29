LawCall
St. Clair County welcomes first ever black head football coach

Kirakis Shepard
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - History has been made in St. Clair County.

Kirakis Shepard has been named as the first ever African American head football coach in the county at Ashville High School. He will also become the Athletic Director for the Bulldogs.

Shepard comes to Ashville after spending one year at Pell City High School.

