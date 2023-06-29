St. Clair County welcomes first ever black head football coach

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - History has been made in St. Clair County.

Kirakis Shepard has been named as the first ever African American head football coach in the county at Ashville High School. He will also become the Athletic Director for the Bulldogs.

Shepard comes to Ashville after spending one year at Pell City High School.

