Saving Fred the Tortoise

Inside the tale of the Ross Bridge Tortoise and his family’s effort to keep him home
Fighting to keep Fred the Tortoise
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tale of a Tortoise is now making rounds on social media. However, this story is not just about the 100 pound Ross Bridge Tortoise, but the owner’s fight to keep him in their yard.

His owner telling us some possible good news about getting to keep him.

Recently, the homeowners association in Ross Bridge received a complaint about Fred. He’s lived in the family’s backyard for eight years before the complaint.

Typically relaxing, eating, and lawncare are all the tortoise is tasked with. Which is exactly why the Cannons were shocked to hear a complaint was made.

“Why would someone do this? Why would they tell us to get rid of him? We have had him for eight years. I would get it if we had him for a month, but its been eight years. So why are they telling us to get rid of him now. He is a part of the family,” said Jayden Cannon.

Cannon is a 17 year old student at Hoover High School, and just hopes that his friend can remain safe at home.

“He means a lot to me. He was my first pet and he will be my last pet because he will outlive me most likely.”

While the complaint was a shock, the love and support has poured in from across Ross Bridge. Several individuals have been sending in suggestions to Jayden and his family on how they can keep Fred.

“It means a lot to me that people actually care about Fred. I know I care about him a lot, but I didn’t know other people cared about him as much as I do. So it makes me happy.”

Jayden is confident the lettuce muncher isn’t going anywhere.

“He is not hurting anyone, people love coming to see Fred. He’s the neighborhood pet.”

Jayden’s mother tells me that the HOA has said the family can get the tortoise declared an emotional support animal, or perhaps grandfather him in since he has been in the neighborhood so long but still nothing official yet.

The HOA told me today that right now they will not give any information on this story.

