LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

NEW DATA: Could you pay more for beverages over July Fourth holiday?

Grocery shopping is putting the pressure on many people’s wallets, so if you’re looking to celebrate this Fourth of July, how much can you expect to pay for those essential cookout items?
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on what you still need for your July Fourth celebrations, you may see higher prices.

Some items like grilling accessories, sparklers and hotdogs are actually seeing what data analysists are calling inflation reversal, costing slightly less than they did in the past. However, one category that’s seeing an increase is beverages, ranging from beer to popular soda prices.

Beverage prices have risen year over year according to Pattern, a company that analyzes ecommerce data. When looking at pricing data on Amazon from 2022 to 2023, some beverage costs have risen as high as 25 percent.

  • Olipop +25%
  • Mountain Dew +22%
  • Pepsi +12%
  • Sprite +11%
  • Dr Pepper +9%
  • 7Up +8%
  • Izze +7%
  • Wine +6%
  • Tequila +5%
  • CapriSun +3%
  • Coca-Cola +1%
  • Beer +1%

One data analysist says there are a couple of different reasons why this could be happening.

“You’re going to be buying beverages all the time, it might be a little more sensitive right now to the types of things that make producing that product more expensive,” explains Dallin Hatch with Pattern. “So you think about the cost of materials, you think about aluminum in the can, the sugar in the soda, the grapes in the wine. That can impact price.”

Hatch says shipping, labor and warehousing costs play factors, too.

Hatch also says overall they’re seeing inflation slow across the board when it comes to these items, and that right now there doesn’t seem to be any shortages, meaning shoppers shouldn’t have any issues finding those last minute items.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Darius Farris, 30, was last seen Saturday, May 13 at 400 87th Street South.
Birmingham Police looking for man missing since May

Latest News

Extreme heat and your A/C
Experts share how to prep your air conditioning unit and house for Alabama’s heat wave
Time is ticking for state lawmakers to redraw congressional maps after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Leaders react to potential impact of redrawing congressional map
Tips for moving in the extreme heat
How to beat the heat while moving this summer
Hispanic population growing in Alabama
Alabama’s Hispanic population grew by nearly 4% in 2022