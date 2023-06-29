Man sentenced to 131 years for crash that killed Cullman Co. motorcyclist
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted in the deadly hit and run of a motorcyclist from Cullman County was sentenced Tuesday to 131 years in prison.
Bradley Patterson, 39, died when Brett Amerson’s white box truck hit and killed Patterson on Highway 157 in 2018.
Amerson left the scene and was eventually caught on Interstate 65 by a Cullman County Sheriff’s deputy about 20 miles south of the accident scene. In 2018, Cullman Police Lt. Jeff Warnke said Amerson was highly intoxicated when he got to the jail.
Court records show Amerson has a history of DUI arrests. WBRC found almost a dozen of them online. Some date back 20 years or more. He was also charged with attempted murder in a 2016 Irondale shooting case. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and only got probation.
