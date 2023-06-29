Man sentenced to 131 years for crash that killed Cullman Co. motorcyclist

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted in the deadly hit and run of a motorcyclist from Cullman County was sentenced Tuesday to 131 years in prison.

Bradley Patterson, 39, died when Brett Amerson’s white box truck hit and killed Patterson on Highway 157 in 2018.

Police say Brett Amerson was driving a white box truck when he hit and killed 39-year-old Bradley Patterson in Cullman County. (Source: Cullman PD)

Amerson left the scene and was eventually caught on Interstate 65 by a Cullman County Sheriff’s deputy about 20 miles south of the accident scene. In 2018, Cullman Police Lt. Jeff Warnke said Amerson was highly intoxicated when he got to the jail.

Court records show Amerson has a history of DUI arrests. WBRC found almost a dozen of them online. Some date back 20 years or more. He was also charged with attempted murder in a 2016 Irondale shooting case. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and only got probation.

“I felt an obligation to make this 2018 case one of the first we tried after taking office in January so justice could be served. We asked for the maximum sentence on all charges due to the egregious crime and the Defendant’s lengthy criminal history. I have gotten to know the Patterson family very well these past few months and I am so proud we achieved justice for their family. My staff and I will continue to keep them in our prayers,” said Cullman Co. District Attorney Champ Crocker.

